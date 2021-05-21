A former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has denied endorsing any individual to be flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) going into the 2024 elections.

Prof. Oquaye said reports that he has endorsed Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP in 2024 are false.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication on pages 1 and 11 of the Daily Dispatch issue of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, claiming that I, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, have said that ‘Bawumia should be NPP’s 2024 flagbearer.’ I wish to state emphatically that I have not endorsed anyone as the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party,” he said in a rejoinder.

The former Speaker, in an interview with Okyeman TV earlier this week expressed appreciation for the work Dr. Bawumia has done for the party and the country, particularly his digitisation initiatives.

“It would be fantastic if we are able to continue with this digitisation and automation, including ICT drive of Dr Bawumia,” Prof. Oquaye said during the interview.

But several reports subsequently said Prof. Oquaye has endorsed Dr. Bawumia to lead the party into the next presidential election.

Prof. Oquaye clarified that while he believes that Dr. Bawumia has performed well, there are other leading members of the government whose work has also been impressive.

“No endorsement was suggested to me and I did not endorse anybody. I consider Dr. Bawumia as an ‘A Plus’ performer, but so are other NPP stalwarts, including Hon. Kyerematen, Dr. Akoto, Hon. Ursula, Dr. Prempeh. All these are all excellent material and I will continue to say so in context,” he stated.

“To have misconstrued and misrepresented the comment on Ghana’s digitisation progress as an indication for a particular individual to be the Flagbearer of the NPP in 2024 is not only inaccurate but complete falsehood. Members of the general public are encouraged to disregard this misleading publication in the Daily Dispatch and other online media platforms,” Prof. Oquaye added.