The Human Rights Court 1 of the High Court in Accra will on May 31, 2021, deliver its judgement on the Oheneba Nkrabea suit against the Achimota School and three others.

The lawyer for the applicant, Wayoe Ghanamannti in arguing on the substance of the case, opined that per the offences and sanctions contained in the Achimota school rules, deferring his admission into the school would be contrary to its own regulations.

This is because students found to be keeping bushy hair are liable to an internal or external suspension, a punishment that can only be administered to a student enrolled at the school.

For the Chief State Attorney, Stella Badu, and lawyer for the Achimota school, Kwesi Fynn, allowing Oheneba Nkrabea to maintain his dreadlocks will defy the rules of uniformity on campus and maybe unhealthy.

The court, presided over by her ladyship, Gifty Adjei Addo, thus set the day for judgement on Monday, May 31, the same day that the other rastafarian student, Tyrone Marhguy’s case would be decided.

The saga has been ongoing since March 19, 2021, during which the two students have not been able to start academic work with their colleagues.

They were placed at the school through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) having satisfied the entry requirement by creditably passing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s results were attached to the lawsuit to emphasize his academic competence.

The school had asked the parents to cut off their wards’ hair or find another school for them.

Though the Ghana Education Student initially directed Achimota School to admit the students, it backtracked after pushback from the school’s stakeholders and further engagements.

In defence of the school’s decision, the Achimota School PTA said its revised rules and regulations from August 2020 indicate that students must keep their hair low, simple and natural.