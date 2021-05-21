The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has justified its decision to place two physicians at some key positions at the Laboratory Service Directorate.

In an interview with Citi News, management reiterated its resolve not to heed the call for the removal of the said doctors from the directorate.

They further explained that the decision to place the two Physicians at the Directorate was endorsed by the hospital’s governing board and does not violate any law.

“The two doctors that they are referring to have received the requisite training certification to work as laboratory physicians, and therefore management was right in posting them to the laboratory service directorate where they were supposed to go and work.”

“When we got the latest letter from the hospital’s branch of the Ghana Association of Medical Scientists, we engaged them and told them at the moment, there is a court decision on the matter, and even though there is no board in place at the moment, the hospital cannot decide on the request that they are making, which is to reassign the two doctors.”

Members of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS-KATH), declared a one-week sit-down strike on Thursday, 20th May, 2021 to protest the decision of the hospital’s management to keep the two medical specialists in key positions at the Directorate.

The Chairman of GAMLS-KATH, Ernest Badu Boateng, who spoke to Citi News after an emergency meeting with their members at the hospital, said the Ministry of Health and the management of KATH have the one-week window to reassign the medical specialists.

He said if the authorities fail to change their stance, all medical laboratory scientists in the country will meet to take another action.

“We are starting a sit-down strike, and this strike is going to continue up till next week Wednesday 26th May 2021. We are giving management and the Ministry this window to quickly resolve the issue concerning the posting of these two medical officers so that peace will prevail, but should we go through this strike and the situation remains the same, then the general assembly, all members will meet again to decide on the next line of action,” he said.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) subsequently warned that it will be forced to react if the government or management of KATH heeds to the demands of the lab scientists.

The Ministry of Health has also appealed to the striking laboratory scientists to call off its sit-down strike as it works to address their concerns amicably.