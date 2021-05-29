Kenya’s health ministry has advised hospitals to stop giving first doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe says a shipment arriving on Friday from global-sharing scheme Covax is meant for those due for their second shots.

More than 950,000 Kenyans who received their first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in mid-March will receive the booster shots from Friday.

Mr Kagwe says under the current circumstances it will be better to ensure that these people are fully vaccinated.

A single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine gives around 70% protection for at least 12 weeks and 81% after a full dose.

The minister said those who are yet to be vaccinated will be given other vaccines such as Janssen which manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

But, it is still not clear when they will be delivered.