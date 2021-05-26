Members of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology chapter of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), are threatening to embark on a strike over what they call “a lack of progress on negotiations for better conditions of service.”

They say the strike is to impress upon relevant stakeholders to address the issues they have been raising consistently.

“Our conditions of service which expired since 2019 have not been reviewed,” the Chairman of the KNUST Chapter of TEWU, Charles Arthur, said to Citi News.

According to them, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission “is not prepared to do anything our conditions of service.”

“As a result of this, we think we have to look at the requirement of the law and lay down our tools. Probably, that is what they may understand,” Mr. Arthur added.

He said they have written to the National Labour Commission to serve notice of the industrial action and that “any movement after tomorrow, Thursday, [May 27, 2021, the strike will come on.”

After notifying the National Labour Commission of the intended strike, TEWU has been summoned to appear before it to have further engagements on Wednesday afternoon.

He says they will continue to embark on the strike if their meeting with the Labour Commission and other stakeholders is not fruitful.

Background

TEWU has been in talks with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission since June 2019 on the review of the conditions of service for unionized staff of the public universities.

These concerns have compelled it to embark on industrial actions to voice its demands.

Most recently, it declared an indefinite strike on January 13, 2021, to demand better conditions of service.

The union’s national leadership later called off the strike on January 18.

At the time, TEWU said suspending the industrial action was going to allow for negotiations with the government to be conducted in good faith.