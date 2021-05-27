The Ashanti Regional Branch of Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), has declared an indefinite strike in solidarity with members at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) over the posting of two haematologists to the Laboratory Service Department of the hospital.

The group in a statement said the industrial action begins today [Thursday], and that the workers will only return to work after the two haematologists have been reassigned.

“The indefinite strike starts from Thursday, 27th May 2021. We will not resume working until the Management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) remove the two Physicians (Haematologists) from the Laboratory (Haematology) Unit.”

It has thus directed all its members in the Ashanti Region to “stay out of work until further notice”.

“We direct all our members in Ghana Health Services, Christian Health Association of Ghana, University Hospitals and all other health institutions to completely stay out of work from today [Thursday] until further notice.”

Meanwhile, it has also cautioned that it will not tolerate any form of humiliation from anyone.

“The association can assure members of complete protection and won’t tolerate any form of humiliations from managers of the various health institutions. Any form of maltreatment meted out to any member of GAMLS-Ashanti should be reported to the regional executives for further actions.’

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists chapter at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, had been on a one-week sit-down strike before today’s escalation to a full-blown industrial action.

