The Chairman of the Lands Commission on Thursday, May 27, 2021, led a delegation from the Commission to sign the book of condolence opened for the late Osu mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona IV at the Osu Mantse Palace.

The delegation, which comprises the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Commission, Alex Quaynor, the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Suleman Mahama, and the Deputy Executive Excretary for Corporate Services, Mr. Jones Ofori -Boadu, Divisional heads and representatives from the Administrator of stool lands and other members of staff.

Nii Adumuah, the Osu Mantse linguist, welcomed the delegation.

Alex Quaynor, who spoke for the Commission said the team was there to console the family and provide support.

He recounted how the late Mantse was very hard-working and easy going, and stated that his demise was untimely knowing his intentions for the people of Osu and Ghana.

The late Mantse was described as a very industrious person and very forthright with issues he believed in and never compromised on his work.

The Lands commission presented a token to the bereaved family, and assured them of their support to have a successful burial.

On behalf of the stool, the linguist thanked the Commission for their show of love and care, and stated that they are really impressed with the gesture.

He further assured that measures will be put in place to better manage the stool lands, pledging to send a formal invitation to the Commission when a date is finally set for the burial ceremony.

Passing of late Mantse

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona IV was born into the Dowuona royal family of Osu in 1963

The linguist said the Mantse’s demise occured on February 5, 2021, when he had closed from a meeting and was returning home, and had some health complications.

He was rushed to the Cocoa Clinic where he died around 10:00pm. He passed on at age 57.

The Chief was enstooled as the Osu Mantse in 2007.

Born Michael Nii Okwei Dowuona –Owoo, the Chief was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016, and later re-elected into office in 2020 after serving a successful four-year term.