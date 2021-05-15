The Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the CDD-Ghana, Kojo Asante, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reform the National Security as his legacy.

According to him, the current activities of the National Security has become troublesome to the citizenry.

Mr. Asante said should President Akufo-Addo reform the security establishment, posterity will judge him kindly.

The Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the CDD-Ghana speaking on Citi FM and Citi TV’s weekend current affairs programme ‘The Big Issue’ on Saturday, May 15, 2021, urged President Akufo-Addo to act on the issue now.

“I think the government and the President should take these warnings seriously and reform the National Security and their activities if he wants to leave a legacy because their activities as they are now are troubling for the country and the president must act on this now.”

Mr. Asante has also charged the government to revisit the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission to deal with some security challenges the country faces.

What happened?

Mr. Kudah was arrested at the National Security Ministry on Tuesday for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles parked at the premises of the Ministry.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers subsequently were dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV.

This is because Caleb had forwarded some of the footage he captured to Zoe via WhatsApp.

Caleb Kudah in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point Of View on Citi TV indicated that he was slapped several times by the security officers.

The Ministry of National Security on Thursday said it has begun investigations into the issue.

