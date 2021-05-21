The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abudulai Jinapor has called for a closer partnership between Ghana and China to curb illegal mining activities across the country.

He said there was an urgent need for the two countries to work closely together to efficiently regulate Ghana’s small-scale mining sector.

The Minister said this when the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Lu Kun called on him in Accra on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Mr. Jinapor indicated that the Ghanaian government will continue to work with the Chinese side for greater development for their respective citizens.

On his part, H.E Lu Kun mentioned that China was an important partner for Ghana, adding that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries is enjoying a sound momentum of growth.

The relationship between Ghana and China has been enhanced since they established diplomatic ties 60 years ago.

The government recently renewed its commitment to fight illegal mining at a National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, where stakeholders charged the government to take steps to strictly apply the country’s mining laws.

This has led to many actions being taken in that regard.

The government ordered persons undertaking prospecting activities in forest reserves across the country to indefinitely suspend such activities.

It also directed the Minerals Commission to desist from processing or granting any request for the renewal of prospecting licences in forests.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently deployed 200 military personnel to flush out illegal miners destroying water bodies in the country.

Currently, the Ghana Armed Forces have commenced the second phase of ‘Operation Halt II’, which is aimed at “removing all persons and logistics involved in mining on water bodies”.

“The new phase of the operation focuses on the tributaries of the Pra River, which have also been significantly affected by the activities of illegal miners,” the statement added.

The operation is being undertaken by 400 men of all ranks.