The management of the Miracle Junior High School in Sunyani in the Bono Region has urged the public to desist from peddling false information regarding the cause of death of one of their students, 14-year-old Leticia Kyere Pinaman.

On Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7:30 am, the body of Miss Pinaman was found hanging at the dining hall on the school’s premises. She was a final-year student who was preparing for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination ( BECE).

The school has reported the case to the Sunyani Municipal Police Service.

In a statement, the headmaster of the school indicated that prior to the incident, Leticia was seen taking part in a weekly Bible study session in the school’s auditorium.

“As of now, we do not know the cause of her death, therefore, we are waiting for the outcome of the ongoing investigation. A communique will be issued when the school knows more. We entreat the public and media to desist from calculating false information on print and all social media platforms. As we cherish her memory and look to get to the bottom of this,” the statement read.

Here is the full statement;