Residents in some parts of the Greater Accra Region will experience power outages from May 27 to June 11, 2021 due to the reconstruction of a section of GRIDCo’s transmission lines along the Winneba to Mallam stretch.

The power outages will start from 6:00 pm and end at 12:00am in over 40 communities placed in three different groups.

“The Kasoa Bulk Supply Point which is nearing completion and sponsored by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), will require a re-construction of a section of GRIDCo’s 161KV Winneba to Mallam transmission lines and tie-in-works. This exercise will lead to a shortfall in the transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours,” the Electricity Company of Ghana said in a statement.

The outage will be experienced by just one group each day until the end of the exercise.

Areas that will be affected by the exercise include Cantonments, Golden Tulip, Ashale Botwe Old Town, Max Mart, Teshie Tebibiano among others.

This intended power outage comes days after a similar one in communities that receive electricity from the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point ended.

Areas that were affected by that exercise included Awoshie, Nsakina, Dansoman, Ashalaja, Tuba, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Tuba, Pokuase ACP Estates, Amasaman, Taifa, Ofankor, Kokrobite, Fadama, Israel, and Abeka market.