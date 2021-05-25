The United Press for Development Network, UPDN, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to act on the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, as the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Battalion.

They want the President to do this in his capacity as the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The temporary transfer of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and three police officers to the Ministry was terminated for inappropriate conduct following the arrest and assault of Citi News’ Caleb Kudah, and the harassment of Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo, also a Citi FM journalist.

The statement that announced the decision of the National Security Ministry also directed that Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and the other officers must be probed further for the necessary actions to be taken.

It is unclear for now whether this further probe has taken place.

But according to Citi News sources within the Ghana Armed Forces, Lt. Col. Agyeman’s appointment took effect from Friday, May 21, a day after he was withdrawn from the National Security Ministry.

The United Press for Development Network in a statement said it is an “uttermost disrespect to the people of Ghana”.

It therefore wants President Akufo-Addo to immediately to take steps to address the issue.

“Considering the refusal to deny the news reportage and the loud silence of the government, we are tempted to believe this unfortunate development and hereby call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Commander In Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to immediately show interest to discontinue this stillness on a matter that seeks to disrupt the public confidence and embolden cruelty in our state security architecture.”

Meanwhile, it has also urged Parliament to consider a parliamentary probe into the whole matter.

“We call on the people’s representatives (Parliament) to file an urgent question or consider a Parliamentary probe into the matter as Parliament resumes duties today, Tuesday 25th May 2021.”

About Caleb Kudah’s ordeal

Caleb Kudah was arrested for filming some abandoned cars at the Ministry of National Security, a supposed restricted security zone.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out, following complaints about the wastage of public funds on social media.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers was subsequently dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV.

This is because Caleb had forwarded the footage he captured to Zoe via WhatsApp.

Following his release, Caleb recounted harrowing experiences during his time with the National Security operatives, saying he was slapped several times and kicked in the groin.