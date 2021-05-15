The Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council has debunked claims that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have been directed to leave office and hand over affairs to their Co-ordinating Directors.

A statement from the Co-ordinating Council said the claims must be disregarded.

It explained that all MMDCEs are expected to remain at post as directed by President Akufo-Addo in January 2021.

“The attention of the Regional Co-ordinating Council has been drawn to a message circulating on social media that “All MMDCEs are to hand over to their respective Co-ordinating Directors by close by Thursday 20th May 2021.”

“I have the directive of the Hon. Regional Minister to inform all MMDCEs in Greater Accra to disregard this message and continue to remain at post as per the presidential directive reference SCR/DA 39/314/01 on 11th January 2021,” the statement further said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s January directive signed by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare urged the MMDCEs to remain at post but warned them against taking any policy-related decisions.

“You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act (2012) which states that you shall not take a decision involving a policy issue,” the notice said.

The notice from the Chief of Staff also made reference to prior directives on financial commitments and recruitments.