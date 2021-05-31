Authorities of the Mole National Park have taken delivery of 15,000 seedlings to plant on its 90-kilometre boundary to serve as a clear demarcation between the park and nearby communities.

The initiative is under the Green Ghana project being implemented by the Forestry Commission under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The government of Ghana is targeting to plant five million trees daily across the country over a period.

Government says this will be an initial figure under its Green Ghana Project.

The trees are scheduled to be planted on June 11 this year.

Ghanaians would be mobilised to plant a tree each day and nurture them to maturity as a way of contributing to the preservation of the environment.

The exercise would commence with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, planting trees.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Nelson Sule Nyadia, under the project, presented 15,000 seedlings of mahogany trees to the Mole National Park on Friday to plant on its boundary.

Speaking to Citi News after the presentation, Mr. Nyadia said Ghanaians should see the green Ghana Project as an opportunity to save the country’s forest cover from depletion.

“The planting of 5 million trees is an indicative number, it is supposed to create a new attitude for Ghanaians to embrace tree planting, so it is an opportunity for wildlife staff and all other staff of Forestry Commission to join the rest of Ghanaians to make the dream of the President a reality.”

Mr. Nyadia urged inhabitants of the Savannah Region to take advantage of the project to increase the stock of trees to prevent the Savannah zone from further weather-related disasters.

“The Savannah Region is the basket for wood products for fuel and also for housing. The urban population in Tamale and elsewhere are exerting a huge load on the wood stock we have, and so it’s an opportunity for us to replace what the region has lost and carefully manage the resources so everyone in the Savannah Region including our chiefs should join us in this project.”

The Manager of the Mole National Park, Mahama Ali, said planting the trees on the park’s boundary will serve as a clear distinction between the park and adjoining lands

“Apart from the boundary pillars that we have around the Mole National Park that delineate that park, this mahogany that we intend planting will grow up and serve as a clear distinction between the park and off-reserve in danger. Part of the park is boarded by rivers and the Fufulso-Sawla road, the remaining 90km stretch is where we are going to plant these trees so we are grateful to the government for providing us with these seedlings.”