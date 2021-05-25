The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, has assured the family of the slain Iddrisu Fuseini at Mpaha, that the perpetrators of the act would be brought to book.

The Minister gave the assurance when he visited the community together with members of the regional security council on Monday.

Iddrisu Fuseini, aged 48, was killed on Sunday morning following a dispute over a sand-winning pit at Mpaha.

Two chiefs in the community are claiming the right to collect royalties from the pit.

Five other people also sustained injuries in the clash.

A police officer stationed at Mpaha was also attacked and is now receiving treatment at the town’s health centre.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, and members of the Regional Security Council on Monday visited the community to assess the situation.

The team held separate meetings with the Paramount Chief of the area and the family of the deceased.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Saeed Muhazu Jibril said he has assured the Chief and the family of the deceased that the perpetrators of the act would be arrested and prosecuted.

“We have assured the chiefs and especially the family of the deceased that criminal acts of killing and physical attacks will be dealt with. The right to collect royalties from the pit is for the chieftaincy institution to deal with, but the killing is a criminal act, and the police will ensure the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.”

He also said the Regional Security Council has placed a ban on the winning of sand in disputed pits until the impasse is resolved, and called on the family of the deceased to remain calm.

“We have also placed a ban on the winning of sand in the disputed area until the issue is resolved, and we are appealing to the side whose family member has been killed to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands and do anything, we believe they understood us and will do as requested.”

The District Chief Executive of Central Gonja, Mahama Mustapha, appealed to the youth of the area to exercise restraint in such issues.

According to him, scarce resources of the assembly meant for development are used to take care of security operatives in conflict situations, something that retards development.

“I am appealing to the youth to always exercise patience and restraint from using violence to address challenges. Now we are using the little resources we have for drilling boreholes, dams and other things for you, to take care of the police and the military personnel here; so let’s be careful in what we do.”

The Minister also visited the injured police officer at the health centre.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased would be released to the family for burial on Tuesday.