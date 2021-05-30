The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Akufo-Addo, says the Regional sub-body will do all it can to restore peace in Mali.

The President of Ghana, speaking at an emergency extraordinary session of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra on Sunday, May 30, 2021, urged leaders of the bloc to join hands in resolving the political and security situation in the Republic of Mali.

“I urge Your excellencies to remain resolute in supporting the people of Mali to finding a peaceful solution and restoring democracy and stability in the country. In this respect, we must critically examine the dynamics of the situation and make informed decisions.”

“I am using this opportunity to reiterate on behalf of ECOWAS our continued commitment to the peaceful transition in Mali, with the basic goal of restoring democratic governance and working for the stability of Mali and our region,” he added.

What is happening in Mali?

Mali’s Constitutional Court has named the leader of the country’s military coup, Colonel Assimi Goïta, as its transitional president. Col Goïta had already declared himself interim president on Wednesday, two days after seizing power in Mali’s second coup in nine months. He led the first coup last August, which saw the elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta forced out of office. The court said Friday’s decision was due to the “vacancy in the presidency”.

He defended the removal of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane as necessary because they had failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country’s transition.

Soldiers arrested and detained the two men after a cabinet reshuffle that Col. Goïta said he was not consulted about.