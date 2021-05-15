Some persons have been injured in a clash between some Immigration officials and the Asafo group from Ngleshie Amanfro Chiefs Palace.

The clash was triggered by the alleged breach of a ban on drumming and noise-making by the Immigration officials.

Citi News sources say confusion broke out when the Asafo group went to the Immigration barracks to prevent the officials from using their Public Address system while organising a one-week commemoration of their fellow officer who had passed on.

It is believed that the age-long boundary dispute between Awutu Senya East in the Central Region and Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality is a contributory factor to the clash.

District Commander for Ngleshie Amanfro, Superintendent Augustine Okanta Akrofi told Citi News that some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Augustine was however unable to disclose the number of persons arrested.

“We managed to arrest some and brought them to the station. Both sides suffered some injuries. The case is under investigation. Those injured were issued with a medical form to go to the hospital.”