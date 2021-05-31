The Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori, says the Ghana Insurance College (GIC), which is the nation’s premier insurance training institution, has proven through its dedication to insurance training and education, that it holds unique qualities for the pursuit of development.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of work on the ultra-modern campus of the GIC on May 28, 2021 at Adamrobe, a suburb of Aburi in the Akwapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region, Dr. Ofori said “The commencement of the construction of the ultra-modern campus of the GIC campus is a cherished dream of the College and today’s sod-cutting ceremony brings that dream one step closer to being fulfilled. The real work starts today and we have to even work harder to achieve the dream”.

The Commissioner expressed delight in the fact that “with the initiation of local chartership by the College and the commencement of other initiatives, the time is right for the College to deepen its roots in the insurance sector”, he stated.

On his part, the Director of the GIC, Mr. Richard Okyere, said the establishment of its new campus will foster and facilitate the training of insurance practitioners in the country.

According to him, the training edifice when completed, will address the challenges of the College and also serve as a training centre which will be of critical importance to the economy and Ghana’s insurance industry.

“With the absence of a fitting training edifice worthy of an important sector of our economy, it was worrying. Currently, the College occupies a few rooms within the NIC building, which is woefully inadequate for a reputable College such as ours. It is therefore, gratifying to witness this all-important event, the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a World-class Professional Insurance Training Centre, envisioned more than a decade ago”

“When completed, the immaculate edifice would be home of excellence for the advancement of best practices and cutting-edge professional Insurance training centre serving Ghana and the West African sub-region.”

“The future of the Insurance College is bright, and this will be the first educational setup to churn out full insurance practitioners that will have a vision of salvaging the economy from its woes when it comes to knowledge acquisition in the area of insurance,” he expressed.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Akwapim South Municipality, Mr. Frank Aidoo, in his remarks lauded the establishment of the new training edifice as a contribution to the development of insurance education and ensuring professionalism in the insurance space.

GIC was established in 2006 by key stakeholders of the insurance industry i.e. the NIC, the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), the Chartered Insurers Association of Ghana (CIIG), and the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) with the vision to establish a centre of excellence for the advancement of best practice and cutting-edge professional competence within the insurance industry in Ghana and the West African sub-Region.

It has so far churned out over 350 Chartered Insurers since its establishment and many of these professionals hold principal positions within the insurance industry and other sectors of the economy.