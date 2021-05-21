Nino De Brown, a Nigerian Hip-Hop is set to release a video of his latest song, ‘Bad influence’.

The video, which was directed by Life300 comes out on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Bad Influence video was shot in Hartford, New London, and Connecticut, United States.

The visual is about a young boy living his life, without fear in an area where people say a lot of negative things about him.

Portions of the video also show support for Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Nino de brown is trying to educate the world not to judge a book by its cover.

The video when released will be played on major television networks in Ghana and Nigeria.

About Nino De Brown

Nino De Brown is a versatile artist known for his aggressive, hip-hop & reggae-influenced music and bold visual style.

In his early years as a teenager while attending high school at a tender age, he recognized that his passion was music.

His songs are a true fusion of both the current reggae/dance hall, Hip-hop Afrobeat.

Nino De Brown released his maiden EP titled‘ IQ’ on February 27, 2021.

The recently released EP has five tracks including the intro which features his wife’s voice.