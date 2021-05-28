The leadership of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), says it is yet to receive any official communication from the National Labor Commission (NLC) on the industrial action embarked upon by its members.

The NLC issued a directive asking the association to suspend their strike, which is in protest of a decision by the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, to assign two haematologists to the lab department.

The action, which began at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, is being replicated in some parts of the country.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi, told Citi News they will deliberate on NLC’s directive after they are officially served.

“We have not received any communication. Or does the Commission want us to [just accept it] because we have heard it elsewhere? They say they have given us a directive, but we don’t even know what is in that directive. If this directive comes to the attention of the leadership, it will definitely be looked at. I don’t think it is fair to us for the Labour Commission to just do that in the media space.”

Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi also revealed that the group’s leadership is taking the necessary steps to meet and petition Parliament’s Health Committee on their concerns.

“The select committee has been excellent to us throughout our cause. We really appreciate the support the committee has brought across. So we will certainly petition the committee to see if it can bring a solution to that which we are seeking.”

The NLC ordered the striking workers to immediately call off their strike and appear before it for negotiations on their demands. According to NLC, the striking parties should appear before it on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Members of the Association declared an indefinite strike from Thursday, May 27, 2021, after they completed a one-week sit-down strike.

They have vowed to call off the strike only if the two are withdrawn from the hospital’s laboratory unit.

“The National Labour Commission hereby directs that with this intervention and in pursuance of section 161 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), the Union should call off the ongoing strike and/or any further intended action immediately for the parties to appear before the Commission as scheduled.”

The NLC also said, “In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation by each side is restricted to a maximum of two (2) and this must also be noted.”

The Commission made this known in a statement issued to the striking party on Thursday, May 27, 2021.