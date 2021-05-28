The National Labour Commission (NLC), has secured an interlocutory injunction against the industrial action embarked upon by the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The court order instructed members of the Association “to comply with the procedure provided under the Labour Act for resolving their dispute with their employer.”

Members of the Chapter declared an indefinite strike that started on Thursday, 27th May 2021, following a one-week sit-down strike to protest the posting of two haematologists to the Laboratory Service Department of the hospital by management.

They have vowed to call off the strike only if the two are withdrawn from the hospital’s laboratory unit.

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), and others in some regions, have also declared an indefinite strike in solidarity with their colleagues at KATH.

They also insist that until the disputed appointments in question are reversed, they will not return to work.

The NLC had earlier ordered the lab scientists to immediately call off the strike and return to the negotiation table.

“The National Labour Commission hereby directs that with this intervention and in pursuance of section 161 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), the Union should call off the ongoing strike and/or any further intended action immediately for the parties to appear before the Commission as scheduled,” the Commission had said in a statement.