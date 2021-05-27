The Obuasi Municipal office of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 marked this year’s Citizenship Week with a series of sensitisation programmes at selected schools in the Obuasi Municipality.

The week-long celebration is expected to end on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Under the theme “We are one, Ghana first”, the 2021 celebration seeks to inculcate into Ghanaians, a sense of patriotism, national unity, cohesion, loyalty to the state and hard work, as shared positive values which will engender good character development among the people.

Speaking to the media after a session with pupils at the Obuasi Complex school, the Municipal Director of the NCCE, Sylvester Yaw Asamoah, outlined the rationale behind this year’s celebration.

He said it is intended to instill into the youth, a sense of patriotism, unity and national cohesion as enshrined in Article 35(5) of the 1992 constitution.

“It is imperative for the youth to see the nation as paramount to any other considerations,” he added.

Giving the history behind the citizenship week celebrations, Mr.Asamoah said the Citizenship week was introduced in 2012 as part of the annual Constitution Week celebration, which was introduced in 2001.

The Municipal Director of NCCE again revealed that this year’s Citizenship Week Celebration will target basic schools.

He said this is deliberately done to remind the pupils of their roles and responsibilities and the role they can play to build a strong, resilient, vibrant, and democratic Ghana.

Highlighting the theme for this year’s celebration, he said ‘We are one, Ghana first’ is a clarion call on all Ghanaians, both young and old, to put Ghana first in whatever they do.

He added that Ghana will see significant progress if everyone puts their shoulders to the wheel, play our individual roles well and unite.

This, he said, remains the panacea to bring development to the country.

“It is our expectation that by the end of this program, pupils will embrace the sense of responsibility, patriotism, hard work, and a sense of unity, which are needed to ensure development. This is what NCCE stands for,” he stressed.

The Obuasi office of NCCE has remained active and vibrant so far. Over the years, they have embarked on a number of educational programmes which have impacted positively on the lives of the people in the Municipality.

Chiefs and Heads of institutions in the municipality are part of the resource persons line up to lead the sensitisation drive for this year’s Citizenship Week.