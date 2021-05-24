The Criminal Investigations Department at the Cape Coast Regional Police Command says it has arrested one person in connection with the killing of a headteacher, Yaw Eyifa Gorman.

Mr. Gorman was shot dead immediately he parked his vehicle after returning from a census training workshop on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

An eyewitness, Steven Essoun, who narrated the incident to Citi News said the perpetrator did not burgle anything from the deceased.

“It happened around 7:45 pm when everyone was in their room. We heard the sound of his car when he arrived, and immediately we heard some unusual loud sound. We thought it was a burst tire or a knockout. Then we heard people shouting for help”.

Steven Essoun said residents came out of their homes only to find the deceased sitting in his vehicle unconscious with bullet wounds to his head.

The headteacher was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, the suspect currently in their custody is assisting in investigations.

“Police intelligence has led to the arrest of one suspect in relation to the above murder case. Suspect is in custody assisting with investigations. Details will follow,” a police notice said.

Information about the said suspect is yet to be made public.