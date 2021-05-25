Parliament is expected to reconvene from recess today, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00am for its second meeting of the first session of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The announcement was contained in a notice to the Members of Parliament, dated May 10, 2021, and signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah.

The House is set to consider five bills, including a law that is expected to strengthen the fight against illegal mining.

The legislative arm of government is also to commence the vetting of the President’s nominees for Ministers of State and Deputy Ministerial positions.

Bills expected to be worked on during this session

Ghana Standards Authority Bill, 2021

Exemptions Bill, 2021

Consumer Protection Bill, 2021

Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Advertising Council Bill, 2021

Meanwhile, budget performance reports for the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Lands and Natural Resources for the period January to December 2020, are expected to be presented.

There are some petitions also before the House for consideration.

Follow @Khaptain4real

