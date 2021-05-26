The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K Bagbin, has assured the Ghanaian business community that Parliament remains committed to extensively engaging them on proposed amendments to laws that stifle the growth of local businesses.

He said Parliament will directly engage them on the drafting of amendments to laws that affect their operations in order to ensure that their concerns are fully addressed.

The Speaker gave the assurance at a meeting with the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF) in Parliament on Tuesday.

He was addressing concerns raised by the Federation on some compelling issues affecting the growth of the private sector, including laws relating to taxes.

“One of the things I want to do is to engage civil society to present drafts on the proposed amendments that will better serve the business community.

“I will get the relevant committees to look at the specific laws in question and work with you to address the concerns,” he said.

The President of PEF, Nana Osei Bonsu, who led the delegation, said it was time for the legislature to create a periodic dialogue platform where issues affecting the private sector could be discussed with members of the House.

He said issues affecting the private sector, including shortcomings in the tax collection system and general misunderstanding of the tax laws in the business community, must be addressed by Parliament.