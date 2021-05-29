President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to participate in the upcoming Population and Housing Census.
The President said the exercise is purely a national project devoid of partisanship, hence the need for all citizens to be actively involved.
The President was speaking at the launch of the 30-day countdown to the 2021 census.
“I urge all persons, Ghanaians, and non-Ghanaians who will be in Ghana on the census night to be ready to welcome census officials into their communities and place of residence, and also provide the necessary information.”
“The census does not seek to divide or polarise the citizenry,” he added.
The 2021 population and housing census seeks to enumerate all persons and living quarters within Ghana at a specific time
It is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens.
Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kakraba Annim, had early on indicated that preparations are far advanced to ensure the exercise commences successfully.
“All our strategies have been finalised. With few days to the exercise, all that’s left is to hand over the census undertaking to the production units, which are the enumeration areas,” he said.
“In the past three weeks, we have visited 13 of the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils, and have engaged with the Regional Ministers. We only have three more to go. Hopefully, we will take care of that in the course of the week.”
The slogan for the 2021 PHC is “you count, get counted”, with the GSS aiming for comprehensive coverage to ensure that no one is left behind.