President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to participate in the upcoming Population and Housing Census.

The President said the exercise is purely a national project devoid of partisanship, hence the need for all citizens to be actively involved.

The President was speaking at the launch of the 30-day countdown to the 2021 census.

“I urge all persons, Ghanaians, and non-Ghanaians who will be in Ghana on the census night to be ready to welcome census officials into their communities and place of residence, and also provide the necessary information.”

“The census does not seek to divide or polarise the citizenry,” he added.