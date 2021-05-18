The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be part of a kidnapping and robbery syndicate.

The suspects allegedly operate within the Savannah, Northern, and Oti Regions.

According to the Regional Police Command, the suspects were lodging in separate hotels in Tamale when they were picked up upon intelligence.

Items including mobile phones, machetes and money were retrieved from the suspects.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga in briefing the media, said investigations are ongoing to enable them to process them for court.

“On the 13th of May 2021, at about 6:27 am, the Northern Regional Police Command picked up intelligence about three suspected kidnappers believed to be part of a syndicate operating in the Northern Region, and are also suspected to be involved in armed robbery activities on the highways. They arrived in Tamale to plan for their operations – kidnapping and robberies. It was gathered that the suspects were lodging in separate hotels including Ackman hotel and another hotel in Tamale in preparation to move to Salaga, Makango, Bimbila and Wulensi areas to attack and kidnap people for ransoms.”

He said personnel of the Northern Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department raided the two hotels on May 13, 2021, at about 7:11 am, and arrested three suspects including Yusif Mohammed 22 years, Sanda Mohammed, 23 years, and Mohammed Umara, 23 years old.

“A search conducted on the suspects revealed the following items. Mohammed Umara had in possession a machete, a mobile phone, and cash of GHS1,500. Yusif Mohammed had in his possession hree mobile phones and cash of GHS1,800, and mobile money of GHS5,139 in his MoMo wallet. Sanda Mohammed on the other hand had in his possession three mobile phones and cash of GHS2,561. The suspects could not explain the circumstances under which such monies were obtained. They also refused to lead the police to their places of abode for further investigations, but our investigators retrieved videos of the suspects displaying cash in what appears to booties collected from their robbery activities.”

He further called on persons who have fallen victims to robberies and kidnapping to come forward and assist in investigations.