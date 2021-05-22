The Ghana Police Service is set to establish a Police Performance League Table for all regional commands.

According to the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, the move will boost professionalism, lead to healthy competition among the commands, and strengthen the fight against crime.

The initiative was one of the numerous undertakings the service adopted at this year’s National Police Command Conference.

It was organized under the theme: The role of leadership in Preventing Violent Crimes and promoting Community Safety.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the IGP charged commanders to adopt an intelligence and community-based approach to regain public confidence in the fight against crime.

“We are going to have a performance league table for the regions and intensify training to ensure that we have more detectives trained to assist patrols. We are going to intensify night patrols and ensure appropriate supervision. We are going to deepen that collaboration. Commanders have resolved to zone their regions and ensure that supervision is properly done for the areas.”

Apart from this intervention, the Police Service has undertaken a number of initiatives aimed at fighting crime and encouraging healthy competition among the commands.

In 2018, the Police Service declared its intentions to establish motorbike patrol units in all regions of the country to facilitate rapid response to crime.