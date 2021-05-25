The Sunyani District Magistrate Court B presided over by His Lordship Jojo Hagan, has for the third time remanded into prison custody, three police officers, and two others accused of brutalizing Abu Bukari Gbahara, 48, a suspect who was in custody to death before secretly burying him.

The adjournment of the case is to enable the police to complete their investigations.

However, Emmanuel Ofori Kingsford, 59, a banker at Nkoranman Rural Bank, has been granted bail on health grounds.

The other suspects, General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo, 24, General Corporal Williams Akussung, 38, Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, 48, all police officers at the Seikwa station, Reuben Obeng, 22, and Aaron Abbey, 21, security guards, are all to reappear on 3rd of June 2021.

Speaking to Citi News, Inspector Emmanuel Sampson who represented the Prosecutor, Superintendent Joseph Akpaloo, stated that the five accused persons would be considered for bail on June 3, 2021.

“The case has been adjourned because the police are not done with their investigations, and a case of this nature needs a thorough investigation. The bail granted by the third accused person was granted by the Sunyani High Court 2 based on a motion filed by councils for the third accused person, and the court granted him bail due to health reasons. The court adjourned the bail cases of the rest of the accused persons to the third of June.”

The deceased, 48 years old, was in police custody for allegedly smashing the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the Manager of the Nkoranman Rural Bank.

He was allegedly attacked and beaten by Security officers of the bank, and later sent to the police station after the officers realized he was getting weak.

The information available suggested that he became ill after the police officers also assaulted him in custody.

He was later rushed to the Seikwa Health Centre and pronounced dead.

The police allegedly failed to take the body to the morgue but rather decided to bury him secretly.