Mr Biden, a Democrat, said his budget “invests directly in the American people and will strengthen our nation’s economy and improve our long-run fiscal health”.

What’s in the plan?

The White House says the proposal will help grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out.

This budget promises:

More than $800bn for the fight against climate change, including investments in clean energy

$200bn to provide free pre-school places for all three and four-year-olds

$109bn for two years of free community college for all Americans

$225bn for a national paid family and medical leave programme – bringing the US in line with comparable wealthy nations

$115bn for roads and bridges and $160bn for public transit and railways

$100bn to improve access to broadband internet for every American household

The budget also has a noticeable absence: the Hyde Amendment, a federal provision that says taxpayer money cannot fund abortions in US states except in cases of rape and incest.

Mr Biden is the first president in decades to exclude the abortion coverage ban, a move that has already been applauded by progressives. He supported the amendment for years before changing course during last year’s presidential campaign.

But the president’s plan faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where several centrist members of his own party could side with Republicans in supporting the Hyde Amendment.

What about inflation and the deficit?

Top White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse acknowledged the economy was now seeing inflation spikes, but projected it would settle down to an annual rate of around 2% over time.

Some economists, including Larry Summers, who advised Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, have warned such massive government spending could drive up inflation, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which would in turn raise the risk of a recession.

The Biden budget projects an additional $14.5tn would be added to US debt over the next decade.

But the White House estimates the plan would be completely paid for within 15 years as tax increases eat away at the deficit.