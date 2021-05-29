The former Chairman of the International Presbytery and Head Pastors of Fountain Gate Chapel, Empowerment and Gate Pastures, Rev. Clement and Mrs. Roseline Anchebah, have launched the ‘Pastors Care Initiative’ to support pastors in the rural parts of Ghana.

The Initiative, which begun in 2013, was officially launched on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Fountain Gate Chapel, Ofankor branch.

The Pastors Care Initiative supports Pastors and their families living in rural and deprived communities of Ghana to access their basic human needs by creating opportunities that promote their welfare. This is to ensure that the spread of the gospel is accelerated

The initiative currently supports 380 pastors and their families in six regions of the country. Some of the activities of the initiative include Pastor’s Wives’ Summit and Empowerment Program, Back to School educational material distribution, Christmas package distribution, COVID-19 Relief Package among others.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of Pastors Care Initiative, Mrs. Roseline Anchebah, explained that the initiative will help provide these pastors and their families with basic necessities to survive in the areas they preach in

“It is an initiative that takes care of pastors in rural areas. Not their churches, but the pastors and their families, that is where our focus is to make sure that these pastors, not necessarily live in luxury but enjoy some basic things that will help them have some comfort to be able to push the gospel. Some of these pastors are in the rural areas not because they’ve been sent there by their headquarters, but some of them heard the calling and are there doing it with their whole hearts. I think a little support to them and their families will go a long way to make sure that they are doing what God has called them to do.”

“We have been in existence since 2013, that’s 8 years ago, and we have been doing it underground and we have had several people supporting us. Derisco Limited has been helping with all our printing and graphics, Tipper foundation among others who are not members of our church but across the body of Christ, and they give us a lot of things like clothes, food items, educational accessories to be able to take care of the pastors. So I believe that having many more people coming on board will enable us to take care of many more pastors,” she added.

Some beneficiaries of the initiative who were present at the launch testified that the Pastors Care Initiative has unified pastors in the regions and helped cater for their children, especially during the academic year.

About PCI

Pastors Care Initiative is a Kingdom Centered, non-denominational, not-for-profit Christian Organization whose core mandate is to render support to pastors in the rural or deprived communities and their families.