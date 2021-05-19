The Savannah Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has suspended its Chairman for the Salaga South Consituency, Haruna Salifu, after violence erupted at the constituency office on May 16, 2021.

The constituency’s Organizer, Murtala Falalu, and the Communications Officer, Abubakari Abu Omega, have also been suspended.

The suspensions come after a preliminary investigation conducted by the Regional Executive Committee, cited the Constituency Chairman and the Constituency Organizer as being connected to acts of vandalism carried out by some youth at the party’s office.

Some other constituency executives were wounded during the confusion.

The incident was reported to the police by the constituency executives but no arrests have been made so far.

According to the party, the names of the leaders of the said youth group were “identified as Sofo, Babamu, Manager, Tahiru, Hardi Tuferu and Malik all in the towns of Salaga and Kpembe.”

“The Regional Executive Committee has subsequently suspended the Chairman, Organizer and Communications Officer of the Constituency from their positions as officers of the party, pending the outcome of an investigation into the said cause of violence by the Regional Disciplinary Committee,” the party explained.

In addition, the Constituency Executive Committee has been directed to investigate other non-office holders who are members of the party in the constituency.

As part of this probe, it is to “swiftly take disciplinary actions against those found guilty and to report same to the Regional Executive Committee within 30 days from today, Wednesday, the 19th of May 2021.”

The NDC supporters in the Salaga South constituency have also been urged to remain calm amid the tensions.

It is said it will “not tolerate any act of indiscipline or anti-party behaviour by any member of the party at any level of the party.”