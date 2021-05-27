Laboratory scientists in the Savannah Region are the latest to join other regions in solidarity with their colleagues at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who have laid down their tools over the posting of two clinical haematologists to the laboratory unit at the health facility.

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Association on Thursday 27th May, 2021, declared an indefinite strike involving all of its members over the stalemate.

The lab scientists at KATH had been on a one-week sit-down strike before the declaration of the indefinite strike on Thursday.

They have vowed to call off the strike only if the two are withdrawn from the hospital’s laboratory unit.

But already, members of the Association in some other regions including Bono, Bono East, and Ashanti, have all backed their colleagues at KATH.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has warned that it will be forced to react if either the government or the management of KATH heeds the demands of the lab scientists.

The Ministry of Health has appealed to the lab scientists to call off the strike.