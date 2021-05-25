The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, says its National Executive Committee (NEC), will conclude on a decision to possibly call off the strike or continue with it.

According to them, the decision follows series of meetings between the government and the leadership of the Association to resolve their concerns.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana on May 18, 2021, resumed their strike to compel the government to pay their tier-2 pension arrears, market premiums, and non-basic allowances, among others.

In an interview with Citi News, National Chairman of the Association, Zakaria Mohammed, said his members will remain on strike as they await on the decision of the National Executive Committee, NEC.

Mr. Zakaria Mohammed also disclosed that they have been able to reach some agreements with the government on their demands, with a few issues left to be addressed.

He, therefore, was optimistic that by Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the leadership will agree on the way forward for the strike.

“We cannot sit here and say we are calling off the strike or not. That decision is supposed to come from the National Executive Council and God willing by Wednesday before mid-day, I am sure we would have concluded on these matters. For now, the strike is still in full force and the compliance level is very high.”

“The government agreed that there was the need for it to pay the tier-2 pension arrears with interest, but what remains outstanding is how the interest is going to be paid. We also have an outstanding with the government that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission should be tasked to facilitate the conditions of service of the senior staff of all universities.”

About the strike

The Association declared an indefinite strike over the failure of the government to pay their Tier 2 pension.

Among other things, they are asking for the award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the finalization of negotiations of their conditions of service.