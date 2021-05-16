Today, Sunday, May 16, 2021 marks exactly six years since one of Ghana’s largest apolitical protests in recent history was held.

The peaceful #DumsorMustStop vigil was spearheaded by Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson and a host of other public figures to protest against frequent power outages in the country.

At the time, the outages had become so frequent across the country to the extent that many businesses were severely affected leading to job losses.

The government on different occasions published a power outage schedule from 6:00am to 6:00pm and 6:00pm to 6:00am for various areas as part of managing the crisis.

As at 2015 when the protest of thousands of Ghanaians was held, the incessant power outages had been ongoing for over two years.

Protesters from all walks of life, most of whom were clad in black, gathered at Legon near the University of Ghana to commence the march that was expected to impress upon the John Mahama-led government to urgently act.

Artistes Efya, DKB, Sydney, D-Black, Van Vicker, David Oscar, Wanlov da Kubolor and a host of others joined in the march.

Hundreds of armed police personnel and some armoured cars were deployed to ensure order as the charged up protesters marched from Legon to Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout for a mini rally.

The country’s power situation has since seen some changes that can be said to be an improvement. However, recent events such as widespread power outages in some parts of southern Ghana has left many, especially businesses that rely heavily on electricity frustrated.

Currently, a 10-day power outage schedule is in force for some parts of Accra.

According to the country’s power managers, the outages are necessary to allow for some maintenance works to be done.

The Ministry of Energy headed by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, is in charge of the sector.

The Ministry incorporates the work of the then Power Ministry which was set up specifically to tackle the country’s power crisis during the John Mahama era.