The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders including the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, have agreed to resolve the latter’s tier 2 pension issues within 60 days.

This comes after an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The stakeholders at the meeting made four other resolutions.

The resolutions at the meeting were:

Interest on the tier-two pension will be negotiated and computed for payment

Fair Wages and Salaries Commission makes a firm committment to conlcude negotiations with Union on their Conditions of Service

The request for non-basic allowances to be discussed further and agreed upon

SSA-UoG to consult the National Executive Council (NEC) on the matter of calling off the strike

Parties to resolve all matters within 60 days

The meeting happened after the Association declared an indefinite strike over the failure of the government to pay their Tier 2 pension.

Among other things, they are asking for the award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the finalization of negotiations of their conditions of service.

It is unclear if the Association will immediately call off the strike following the meeting, as they are yet to release any formal information to that effect.