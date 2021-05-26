The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has cautioned Deputy Minister nominees to desist from holding themselves as if they have been approved to function.

According to him, the practice is illegal and unwarranted.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is set to commence vetting of the nominees on June 2, 2021, but even before the process starts, the Minority Leader insists some nominees are already engaging in activities pre-empting the work of the committee.

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu spoke on the floor of Parliament following the resumption of its second meeting of the first session of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He, therefore, charged the nominees to respect the provisions of the Constitution regarding their nomination and subsequent approval or rejection by the House.

“There are many of them who are in a hurry to assume office even while Parliament has not even considered their nomination. May I, Mr. Speaker, serve a warning that in accordance with the ruling J.H. Mensah vs Attorney General, they will be in a hurry at their own peril because they must respect the provisions of the Constitution.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo released his list of deputy ministers on April 21, 2021

In all, there are 39 deputy ministers appointed under 24 portfolios and one Minister of State.

However, the Appointments Committee of Parliament is yet to vet the President’s nominees.

The scheduled public hearing from Wednesday, June 2, which would end on Tuesday, June 15, will begin at 10:00 am each day.

The Appointments Committee has, consequently, invited Memoranda on the nominees from the public for consideration.

They are to reach the Clerk of the Committee not later than Monday, 24th May, through the address: The Clerk, Appointments Committee, Parliament House, Accra, attentioned to Mrs. Rosemary Sarkodie.