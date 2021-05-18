Teachers in the Suhum Kraboa Coltar District under the Ghana Education Service are appealing to the government and the Ministry of Education to as a matter of urgency support schools in rural areas.

According to the teachers, the absence of water and toilet facilities, inadequate desks, and textbooks, has been a major threat to smooth and quality teaching and learning in remote areas.

Speaking at the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Suhum Kraboa Coltar branch of the Ghana National Teachers Association (GNAT), the Municipal GNAT Chairman, John Onimah Padmore, called on the government to immediately take steps to quickly address these challenges for teachers.

“There are a lot of challenges confronting us as teachers in Suhum Kraboa Coltar, and I want to mention a few to the appropriate authorities to take note. The furniture situation in our various schools is very bad, failure to honor deserving teachers; at best teachers awards, is also affecting teaching and learning and demotivating teachers.”

“Failure to provide water and toilet facilities for schools, especially in the villages, has been a major concern for all teachers posted to these remote areas, and office accommodation for the Ghana Education Service in the two districts is also a problem as the GES continues to operate in a rented apartment”, he added.

Mr. Onimah also called on the executives of the Association to be proactive in dealing with challenges confronting members.

“We are very disappointed that we have not heard anything meaningful from the government that is the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service with regard to our salary negotiations and increment. The long delay in supplying laptops to teachers, failure to organize a workshop for teachers on the standard-based curriculum for teachers which is yet to be done, provision of textbooks for the schools, problems with the National Teaching Council and lack of information on the SSNIT pension Tier 2”.

“Teachers and headteachers in the deprived and remote communities were promised some allowances, but up till now, we are yet to be paid. Suhum Kraboa Coltar is appealing to the leadership of GNAT to be proactive in solving challenges confronting teachers for the betterment of the classroom teacher”.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Madam Margaret Darko, who appreciated the efforts of the teachers in the two assemblies, assured them of the government’s support and commitment to the education sector.

“The President is grateful to all teachers for making the implementation of the free SHS possible. Over the years, we have embarked on some reforms in the education sector, and here in Suhum we have constructed other education facilities including dormitories and classrooms, and have also distributed some mono-desks for schools in the municipality.”

“I want to assure you that government will continue to improve the education sector, and if I am appointed again as the MCE for the second term, I will make sure the outstanding 12 schools earmarked for construction are completed”, the MCE noted.