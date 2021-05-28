The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has implored the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to summon the Attorney General (AG) to the House to explain the legality of the government’s approach of burning excavators and other equipment in the fight against illegal mining.

The Minority Leader is of the view that burning excavators is illegal and that the AG, Godfred Dame, must explain to the House, the rationale behind such an approach.

Making the request in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said the fact that the President supports the approach does not make it right.

According to him, no law permitting the burning of seized excavators currently exists in Ghana’s constitution.

As such, he wants the AG summoned to Parliament “in accordance with Article 88 of the constitution, as the principal advisor to government, [to explain] why the President must not be held in check of being in breach of the laws of Ghana, and also provide some evidence to prove that burning of excavators is sanctioned, and I wait to see that.”

Haruna Iddrisu insists that he wants President Akufo-Addo to lead the country by the constitution

“We want him to lead the lawful Republic of Ghana in accordance with his oath to uphold the constitution and the laws of Ghana and to hold himself accountable to the laws of Ghana. No laws in Ghana today permit the burning of excavators,” he added.

The government recently renewed its commitment to ending the ‘galamsey’ menace with some enhanced measures, including the burning of excavators and other mining equipment by the members of the ‘Operation Halt’ taskforce.

However, a lot of people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the approach.

President Akufo-Addo, in response to the complaints, has asked those persons to go to court.

“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and, in some cases, harsh.”

“I strongly disagree, and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about,” Akufo-Addo said.

But the President has been reminded that the Minerals and Mining Act, Act 995, does not recommend the approach that has been adopted by the government.