A 14-year-old final year student of Miracle Junior High School at Sunyani in the Bono Region, Leticia Kyere Pinaman, is believed to have died by suicide.

She is suspected to have hung herself on Monday evening at the school’s dining hall.

It is not yet clear what might have accounted for the incident.

The Housemistress of the school, Gifty Acheampong, told Citi News: “I was in the kitchen when I heard the students shouting.”

“I rushed there and saw her hanging, so I quickly rushed to the church auditorium to call the proprietor and the proprietress,” she said.

The Sunyani Division Police Crime Officer, DSP Kingsley Wiredu, confirmed the incident and said his outfit is gathering facts and would brief the media at the appropriate time.

The body of the student has been deposited at the Bono Regional Hospital Morgue.