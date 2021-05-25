The two persons accused of blood theft at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have been granted bail.

They were granted bail to the tune of GHS 20,000 with two sureties.

Kwabena Adu Twum and Wilfred Tortsie were last Saturday arrested for attempting to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures.

The two, who were put before Her Worship Nana Adwoa Serwaa Adonteng, of the District Magistrate Court, Adjabeng Accra, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The accused persons are to reappear before the court on July 12, 2021.

In addition, they are to report to the police every Wednesday.

The arrest of the suspects was effected in a special operation by the security personnel of the health facility.

Management of the hospital said the nefarious activities of the duo came to the attention of its security officers upon a tip-off.

Consequently, surveillance was mounted leading to their arrest at about 2:00 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

“They were arrested on the Surgical third floor when they made the attempt to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures”, the hospital’s administration said in a statement.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a laboratory coat in disguise as a health professional.

He was in possession of some stolen pints of blood, while his other accomplice sat in a 2018-registered Daewoo Matiz outside waiting for him at the car park around the administration block of the hospital.