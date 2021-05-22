Two persons have been arrested by officials of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and handed over to the police for attempting to steal pints of blood on the third floor of the hospital’s surgical department.

The arrest was effected in a special operation by the security personnel of the health facility.

Management of the hospital says the nefarious activities of the duo came to the attention of its security officers upon a tip-off.

Consequently, surveillance was mounted leading to the arrest of the thieves at about 2:00am on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

“They [thieves] were arrested on the Surgical third floor when they made the attempt to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures”, the hospital’s administration said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are currently in the custody of the Korle Bu Police for investigations to commence.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a laboratory coat in disguise as a health professional.

He was in possession of some stolen pints of blood while his other accomplice sat in a 2018-registered Daewoo Matiz outside waiting for him at the car park around the administration block of the hospital.

Management has therefore urged staff members to be vigilant of any suspicious acts at the facility and “immediately alert the security to forestall the occurrence of any untoward incidents in Hospital.”