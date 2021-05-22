The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the death of two persons who were shot during a clash at the installation of a chief at Asamankama in the Offinso South Municipality.

The two, Nana Kwame Danka and Nana Akwasi Appiagyei, who are members of the royal families in the town, died from gunshot wounds, according to the Police.

They were protesting the enstoolment of one of four people hoping to become the chief of the area.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations officer for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the police will take action against the organizers of the installation ceremony.

“Police were informed that Frank Bonsu was chosen as the chief of the community. Soon after the declaration, it was alleged that a scuffle ensued between the supporters of the four contesting families. Police have since retrieved two empty cartridges from the crime scene and retained the same for evidential purposes.”

“The Regional Command has taken a serious view of the situation. Since the parties involved failed to inform the Police of the event, legal action would be taken against the organizers of the event. Meanwhile, the queen mother has been invited to assist the Police with their investigations.”

Reports indicate that one of the deceased, Nana Appiagyei, was chased out by an outraged crowd, overpowered, and shot with his own pump-action gun which was pulled from his car.

He died a few minutes after being rushed to the St. Patrick Hospital, whereas Nana Kusi died while seeking treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Police were unable to make any arrests.