United Bank for Africa Ghana Ltd. has contributed over US$100,000 to the Ghanaian creative arts industry, through the production of a 13-episode Ghanaian series titled ‘The Public Figure’.

The bank’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, RED TV is set to premiere the Ghanaian series on its YouTube channel on the 19th of May, 2021. The official premiere of the series took place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on the 14th of May.

The series was shot, produced and developed by an entirely Ghanaian cast and crew, and was directed by the award-winning Eddie Sedor.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister for Tourism Culture and Creative Arts, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, lauded UBA Ghana Ltd. for the initiative and used the opportunity to call on other financial institutions to emulate the worthy cause.

He said “When I heard of the US$100,000 UBA Ghana has invested in the Ghanaian creative arts industry through this series, I was happy about the entire initiative and its benefits to the movie industry.

“Such is the holistic growth that the creative arts and tourism sectors in Ghana need and I believe their impact has the potential to transcend into the tourism sector and the country at large.”

Dr. Awal said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the tourism and creative arts industry in Ghana and proactive interventions like the initiative by UBA Ghana offer the opportunity to revitalise and make a meaningful impact in the tourism and creative arts sectors.

The Government and indeed my Ministry believes that such support schemes, through the participation of the private sector, is an investment that will yield benefits to the tourism and creative arts sectors and the transformation of our economy which will eventually lead to the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ Agenda.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana Ltd., Mr Olalekan Balogun said UBA as a lifestyle bank wants to provide good content for its customers and Ghanaians at large, besides banking.

He commended the Director of the series for capturing the ills in the society, saying it is a reflection of what is happening in society and advised leaders not to use their powers negatively.

One of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, Wizkid also graced the occasion.

The Public Figure series narrates the story of Wonder, a charming young lady, who quits the corporate life under pressure from a sexual pervert of a boss to pitch herself up to be in the celebrity space. It’s a whirlwind rise to the top for her through the corridors of power, literally, more than she even bargains for.

It unravels a story of love, politics, power play and celebrity life as we go behind the scenes from hotel meeting rooms to illicit activities in bedrooms and secret presidential villas in a quest to know the mystery behind public figures.

The movie stars Van Vicker, Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, Dela Seade, Aaron Adatsi, Cecilia Anno-Barnieh, Daisy Little among others.

REDTV is an initiative of the United Bank for Africa Plc. An online entertainment network on YouTube which brings the best of Africa to the world, REDTV is in line with UBA’s commitment to contributing to the growth of talent and innovation across the African continent. The network which was launched in 2015, has helped to foster the creative industry since inception by providing employment to the youths in this segment.