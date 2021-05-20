The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), has asked the Ghana Police Service to provide an update on its investigations into the violence recorded during the 2020 polls.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after a two-day review workshop on the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Security around elections is the responsibility of the Ghana Police Service. Ghana Police Service should arrange a periodic platform to engage IPAC and other stakeholders. Ghana Police Service should provide updates on the 2020 Election malpractices and violence,” IPAC said in the communiqué.

The call was made early on by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa at the workshop.

“I take this opportunity to call upon the police service and the National Elections Task Force to speed up their investigations and bring the culprits to book. The families of the victims, the citizens of Ghana, and the international community are waiting for justice to be done,” she said.

About seven persons lost their lives due to violence during the 2020 general election.

Although Jean Mensa said the Electoral Commission cannot be held responsible for the electoral violence that resulted in the death of some citizens, she believes that justice must be served.

“We need to define clearly without a shadow of a doubt whose responsibility it is to guarantee security on election day and to place that responsibility on their shoulders. Additionally, we need to provide laws to ensure that the perpetrators of the violence are dealt with decisively.”