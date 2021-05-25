The Teshie Council of Elders in the Greater Accra Region wants the government to consider appointing a development-oriented individual as a Municipal Chief Executive for the Ledzokuku Municipality.

According to the Council, the community cannot boast of any infrastructural development since the incumbent MCE, Evelyn Twum-Gyamrah, assumed office.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to consider nominees for appointment as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the various districts.

Speaking to journalists, the Shipi of the Teshie Council of Elders, Nii Nortey Tuaka II, expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of Mrs. Twum-Gyamrah.

“She has no road to her credit. All the roads have already been finished or work was going on before she came, and they have remained like that.”

Nii Nortey Tuaka II also complained about the MCEs’ ability to relate with residents in the district.

“When you go to town now, there are women from the seashore. Most of them don’t know her. They will not be able to communicate with her when they have petty problems she can solve.”

Moving forward, the Shipi of the Teshie Council of Elders, said any new MCE, aside from spearheading development, should also work towards peace in the district amid chieftaincy tensions.

“We expect the incoming MCE to unite the people of the town especially when it comes to chieftaincy,” he said.

He further suggested that Mrs. Twum-Gyamrah had not done enough to mend the chieftaincy rift in the district.

“If you come and want to work with one faction and leave the other faction, you are dividing the town,” Nii Nortey Tuaka II said.