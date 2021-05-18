The Senior Staff Association of Public Universities of Ghana has commenced an indefinite strike to push for improved service conditions.

It has thus called for a complete withdrawal of services by members nationwide.

The Association is among other things demanding the payment of Tier 2 pension arrears of members, award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the finalization of negotiations of their conditions of service.

Some members of the Association from public universities across the country who converged on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus say they will comply with the directive by the leadership.

The National Chairman of the Association, Zakaria Mohammed, has warned that members who flout the directive would be duly sanctioned.

“The withdrawal of our services starts today. A task force is going to be put in place and any campus that violates the directives of the National Executive Council will be suspended. Those universities will be seen as enemies of the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities Ghana.”

“There is nothing illegal about our strike. If anyone tries to victimise any of our members, the person will incur our wrath.”

In an earlier interview with Citi News, Mohammed Zakaria, said the government has consistently failed to address their concerns despite earlier promises.

“We submitted our letter of intent to the National Labour Commission (NLC) on the 7th of this month, but we have not heard anything. We have been disappointed so many times. This strike will hold till our demands are met.”

In February 2021, the Association declared a strike over the same concerns but was forced to suspend it after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an interlocutory injunction from the High Court, Labour Division, against them.

The NLC had earlier given a directive that the government should do everything possible to pay the outstanding pension arrears to the Association by end of March 2021.