The West Gonja Municipal Assembly has launched a 30-day countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census in Damongo.

This was done on Friday, May 28, 2021.

The Ghana Statistical Service has set June 27 as the 2021 census night.

The 30-day countdown is to keep reminding inhabitants of the district about the upcoming exercise.

Speaking at the launch, the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, called on residents of the region to support and participate in the upcoming population and housing census.

Mr. Muhazu said the census is an important exerciser, hence the need for residents of the region to ensure that they are counted.

“I urge all persons both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who may be present on the census night to be ready to welcome census officials into their communities and places of residence.”

“The municipal and district assemblies have also been taking all necessary steps within the Savannah Region to ensure the census goes on smoothly and in a safe and secured environment,” Mr. Muhazu assured.

The West Gonja Municipal Coordinating Director, Petro Ankorle, said the assembly fully supports the census because it will provide the needed data for proper planning

“It is worth noting that the 2021 census will provide updated information on the population to help track progress made with regards to international, national, regional, and local development goals. In view of this, the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies fully support the census because it will address various data gaps needed for effective planning for sectoral programs at the district level.”

All heads of departments and relevant stakeholders who were present at the launch took turns to seek clarifications and assured that they will support the Ghana Statistical Service carry out a successful census in the municipality.

Similarly, events were held by various assemblies across the region.