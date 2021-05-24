The Chief Executive Officer of Integrity Logistics Company, Yaa Amoako Adu was on Thursday, May 20 awarded by African Leadership Magazine for leading with excellence in the oil and gas industry in Africa.

Her exceptional leadership in a male-dominated industry and paving the way for other women to aspire to greater heights caught the attention of the award organizers.

Joining the award ceremony virtually, Ms. Amoako Adu received an honour at the African Energy and Infrastructure Forum.

As a person who is passionate about grooming the next generation of leaders, Yaa in her presentation at the ceremony said “We need to have good academic strata put in place for our locals to be trained in there (oil and gas). If you are talking about technicality, we (Ghana) have not reached anywhere, in the sense that whatever we are doing now or whatever we even tell people to do, there are higher technical processes that are coming again”.

She stressed that as part of helping to bridge the education gap, her company, Integrity Logistics, and partner, Apave International have established a Training Institute at their premises to handle technical training courses for Ghanaians and Africans at large.