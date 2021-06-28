The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to participate in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.

According to him, the benefits that will be derived from the exercise are enormous.

He explained that the data curated will guide the government in its development agenda for the country.

Dr. Bawumia made these comments today, Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was counted by officials of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The Vice President, in a post via his social media pages, charged all Ghanaians to participate in the exercise for the good of the country.

“The benefits to be derived from the census data are enormous, and the outcomes of the census exercise will guide our development plans, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting, particularly with African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), i.e. Agenda 2030 and National Development Agenda.”

“I have been counted. You should also get counted for our national good. You count, get counted.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also asked all Ghanaians to cooperate with enumerators who will visit their homes during the exercise.

President Akufo-Addo said without the needed cooperation, the exercise will not achieve its intended purpose.

“The 2021 Population and Housing Census is an extremely important exercise, so I am appealing to all Ghanaians to cooperate with the enumerators and the census officials. They are doing an exceptionally important and sensitive job, and they need the cooperation of each one of us to support them.”

“So I am appealing to all of us to cooperate with them so that we can have a successful 2020/2021 census because we all know why it was delayed from last year. We want this to be successful and provide us with the information that we need for planning.”